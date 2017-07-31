Offices of immovable properties, Directors and employees will undergo vetting process

The Chief of the Office for the Registration of Immovable Properties, Blerina Doracaj, declared today that all Directors of the Offices for the Registration of Immovable Property throughout the country will undergo a competition process.

“The situation is dramatic and fundamental changes are needed.

“The topic of complaints in all the hearings the Prime Minister has held, has been the Office for the Registration of Immovable Properties.

“Detailed information has been prepared regarding the progress of work and the situation in every office and it has been sent to the Prime Minister, without hiding anything.

“Based on this initial analysis, I have asked all Directors of Local Offices to enter a competition, in order to see if they are worthy to serve the citizens.

“They will be selected through an open procedure that will conclude by the end of August” – said the Chief of the Office for the Registration of Immovable Properties, adding that a working group will be set up to monitor the process.

The Chief of the Office for the Registration of Immovable Properties announced the news and added that the directors will also undergo a vetting process.

“In parallel with the competition, a vetting process for all employees will start. Criminal proceedings will be applied in cases of violation of the law” – added Doracaj.

