Offices for registration of immovable properties, Minister of Justice suspends the approval of directors’ resignations

The Minister of Justice, Gazmend Bardhi has decided NOT to approve the requests for resignation by the Directors of the Offices for the Registration of Immovable Properties.

Through a statement issued to the media, the Minister of Justice requested an administrative investigation be completed first, and then he can approve the directors’ resignations.

The Minister adds that there will be legal proceedings in the case any violation is found by the administrative investigation.

The resignations of the Directors came as a result of a public call by the Prime Minister to do so, with the accusation that the director’s have openly violated citizen’s rights.

The announcement by the Minister of Justice emphasized that he has decided an administrative investigation on the activity of these officials must be completed first, suspending the proceedings of their resignation until investigations have concluded.

Three separate groups have been established to conduct the investigations into the Directors to ensure an efficient process.

According to the announcement, the deadline to finalize the resignation decisions is 10 days from the date the suspension order comes into force.

The minister confirmed that if a public official has made any violation, they will be dismissed.

However, later in the day, the Prime Minister’s office reacted to the decision made by the Minister of Justice, announcing that the Prime Minister has annulled the order from the Minister.

The Prime Minister’s office stated that the resignations of the directors cannot be refused and that the administrative investigation can still continue without any obstacles.

“If the investigation verifies a violation of the law has occurred, the directors will see justice.

“The Albanian Government has a code of behavior, approved at its first meeting. Not a single minister, be they a political or provisional one, can violate this code.

“The government is not a group of people who act as they wish, but a team that is headed by the prime minister.

“It functions based on the preliminary approval of the Prime Minister for any administrative action, or any communication from the ministers to the public” – reads the announcement.

A few days ago, the Prime Minister asked the Directors of the Offices for the Registration of Immovable Properties to tender their resignations, because of the high number of complaints against them, and for failing to solve the citizens’ problems.

