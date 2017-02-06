Nuclear weapons, FM Bushati: US and France asked for our vote against in UN

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ditmir Bushati was present at the Parliamentary Foreign Commission, where he explained Albania’s vote against eliminating nuclear weapons in the NATO Alliance.

Bushati said the vote was changed at the request of the US and France.

“The United States and France, both nuclear powers, stepped up their efforts to their close allies, but also to other countries, to secure more abstentions and votes against. We promised the American and French partners that Albania will vote against. Albania’s vote against, as you said, is reflected in UN documents”-said Bushati.

The Minister also explained his visit to Iran, a country that does not have good relations with the US, saying that the Iranian’s have expressed interest in cooperating with Albania. Speaking about his visit to Iran, a country with poor relations with our partners, the Minister said that he raised the issue of Kosovo there, as Iran has influence in 3 other states such as Iraq, Lebanon and Syria.

“At first we should begin to take our relationship from stagnation, to test the willingness of the other party and compare the expectations of the parties in order to open concrete paths towards cooperation. We also signed a cooperation protocol that is one of the most classical protocols. We are exploring the visa regime”-declared the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter