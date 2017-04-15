No solution without provisional govt. DP Chairman: SP- SMI effort to engage EPP is useless

The DP chairman has responded to the ruling coalition’s decision to ask for help from the European Popular Parties’. Only a few minutes after the allies finished their meeting, the DP chairman spoke at the protesters’ tent, insisting on the establishment of the provisional government.

Responding to the SMI chairman’s statement that the opposition is in a situation of distrust, the DP Chairman had this to say:

“Since the Socialist Party and the Socialist Movement for Integration claim to have solved their issues and come up with a platform by asking the European Popular Parties to help with the negotiations, I want to tell them that Albania can’t have elections without a provisional government.

You should first truly resolve the issues within your socialists. The European Popular Parties do not solve issues the way your family might. The road to dialogue is open, but dialogue with those who are afraid to resign and to pave way to free and fair elections is useless.”

“Basha is not in a situation of distrust. You are in such a situation. I have clear ideas. This government should be removed, starting with the Prime Minister and his ministers. You should sit with us and discuss a provisional government with wide political support. There is no other way” he emphasized.

The DP chairman also spoke of the education system, declaring that if elected the Democratic Party will create the best education system in the Balkans in their first term. He added that fighting corruption will ensure money is available for such an education system.

