No president without agreement, Socialist group will not propose any name without DP

The Socialist Party parliamentary group held its weekly meeting today, and it focused on the main point of the agenda from Thursday’s plenary session; the election of the new president.

The third round for the election of the new president will be held on Thursday, but it is known that the majority will not propose any name if it does not reach an agreement with the Democratic Party tomorrow, with the mediation of the members of European Parliament, Fleckenstein and McAllister.

After the meeting of the Socialist Parties parliamentary group, the socialist MP Taulant Balla was asked about the opposition’s protest.

He declared that the opposition does not understand why it is protesting and added that the country needs the judicial reform declaring:

“I think that Basha and the protesters do not know why they are protesting. Do you know why are they protesting? They should say why they are protesting because this country needs employment and the judicial reform”.

The meeting of the Socialist parliamentary group was headed by chairman of the Socialist Parties parliamentary group, as the Prime Minister was absent because of his agenda.

