No other proposal, PM Rama: Basha bluffed, now to keep his responsibilities

Prime Minister Edi Rama held a press conference today where he publicized the offer made to the DP chairman on May 3, so that the Democratic Party leaves the tent and enters the elections.

Prime Minister Rama announced that he offered the DP chairman to select a vice Prime Minister, some vice ministers and a political minister in order to monitor the activity of the public administration in function of elections.

The Prime Minister declared that this is the last proposal he is offering to the Democratic Party. Mr. Rama considered the move of the Democratic Party to withdraw from the internationals’ proposal to be a bluff, and added that what was proposed 9 days ago will not be offered again.

During the press conference, the Prime Minister said that he did not expect the boycott of elections, saying:

“Vetting could be DP’s excuse to block the judicial reform. I did not expect the opposition’s boycott of parliament. Democratic Party made a surprise move and started a dangerous action. The DP made efforts to destabilize the coalition by trying to divide the majority”.

The Prime Minister made clear that the election date is not included in the offer, which will be June 18. Speaking of the negotiations with the members of European Parliament, Fleckenstein and McAllister, saying that he did not refuse or accept their proposals, but he expressed willingness to discuss everything, putting the vetting implementation as the only condition. The Prime Minister added that the DP chairman bluffed and lost.

The Prime Minister has no doubt that the democrats want to destabilize the country, but he expressed his concern that foreign forces can be used to realize this scenario.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister stated that opposition’s strategy for destabilization failed successfully.

According to the Prime Minister, the effect of holding the elections without the opposition will be felt in economy only in the three first months, and then everything will be returned to normal.

