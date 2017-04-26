No elections without opposition, DP Chairman announces an escalation of protest by next week

Today the leader of the Democratic Party Lulzim Basha spoke harshly against the Prime Minister, warning him that the opposition’s protest will escalate in the coming week, rising even to civil disobedience.

After failing to reach an agreement yesterday with the mediation of the members of European parliament, McAllister and Fleckenstein, the DP chairman declared that there will not be elections without the opposition stating:

“Elections will not be held without the opposition. Next week starts the union of peaceful armies of the new republic. The first battlefield and the first victory of the union of people against façade elections are in Kavaja.”

Regarding the Majority’s proposal, which offered the Democratic Party to hold 4 ministries and the position of chairman of the Central Election Commission, so that the opposition enters the elections, the DP chairman had this to say:

“This is a midsummer night’s dream of Rama and Meta, which will never become a reality. We don’t want to become part of the government, but we want a provisional government with free and fair elections. We have told them that the majority can propose the name of a provisional Prime Minister, but Edi Rama refuses to resign”.

The opposition’s protest and its boycott have entered the 68th day and the intervention of the two German members of European Parliament failed to provide a solution to the political crisis.

Under these conditions, the majority can go into elections without the opposition.

