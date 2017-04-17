‘No elections with Edi Rama’, DP chairman: Rama is trying to convince Meta to enter elections together

Following the decision of government allies, Edi Rama and Ilir Meta, to ask for the help of European Popular Parties in arranging dialogue with the opposition, the Democratic Party chairman, Lulzim Basha declared today that the Prime Minister is trying to convince the SMI chairman Ilir Meta to enter elections together.

This comes at a time when the Socialist Movement for Integration has previously declared that there cannot be elections without the opposition.

The DP chairman reiterated that there cannot be elections with Edi Rama as Prime Minister, adding that the establishment of a provisional government is the only way forward.

The Democratic leader also commented on the arrest of some police officers at Durres port, claiming it highlights the state’s connection with crime. For this reason, the DP chairman called for the arrest of the former Minister of Interior and the Prime Minister saying:

“The arrest of 18 police officers is a proof that the state is connected to drugs. You should take the initiative all the way by also arresting the former minister of interior and the head of the gang”

Speaking with business representatives at the protesters’ tent on the 59th day of the opposition’s protest, the DP chairman spoke harshly against the prime minister, blaming him for the economic situation. He issued this warning to the Prime Minister:

“You should thank God that you have me in front of you and not a single flower has been destroyed. But you should be careful when you mock the opposition, because who knows, maybe my patience comes to an end and I can no longer convince them not to destroy the flowers”.

The DP chairman spoke of a difficult economic situation in the country, considering it to be the main problem of Albanian people. He gave assurance that the political and economic plot by which the state steals citizens’ money, will end through free and fair elections.

