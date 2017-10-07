New vice ministers, Prime minister Edi Rama introduced 33 new vice ministers

During the meeting of the Socialist Party’s assembly, Prime Minister Edi Rama also introduced 33 new vice ministers for the government’s cabinet.

Most of the Vice Ministers are fairly unknown to citizens and have finished their studies abroad.

The Ministries with the most vice ministers will be the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, with 4 vice ministers each.

The meeting of the Socialist Party’s National Assembly started with the resignation of Gramoz Ruçi as General Secretary of Socialist Party and his replacement with the current head of the Socialist Party’s Parliamentary Group, Taulant Balla.

During his speech, Assembly Speaker Gramoz Ruçi clarified his reasons for resigning as the SP’s general secretary:

“The reason for my resignation is related to the new duty I now have. The position of general secretary needs a lot of time to meet the responsibilities of the party” – declared Mr. Ruçi.

He went on to add that, now as assembly speaker, he does not have time to fulfill the duties required of the General Secretary of the Socialist Party.

