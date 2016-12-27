New urban plan,Tirana Mayor: The new plan projects Tirana of the future

Tirana’s Mayor presented the city’s new urban plan for before the City Council.

During the presentation the Mayor declared that the plan is necessary due to demographical changes, as the capital is now 25 times larger than it used to be.

The new urban plan includes constructing new schools and adding green areas, which the Mayor considers to be a good investment for the coming years.

The Mayor asked the City Council members to leave political convictions behind and to focus on the technical plan.

“Tirana’s demography and geography has changed. There has been an increase in population and an increase of territory by 25 times. We absolutely need a new urban plan. Tirana is predicted to have a population of 1.5-1.6 million citizens by 2030, around 1/3 of Albania’s population. The new plan reflects the vision we have, as Tirana’s citizens, regardless of our political convictions. We should decide whether the idea of the Orbital Forest is a good one. I think yes. I think that what a Mayor leaves behind after his mandate finishes, is something that should ensure the future of the next generation”-declared the Mayor.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Democratic Party counselors in the City Council, made a declaration against the call to vote, saying, “There has been no transparency, if they have worked for a year on this plan, and we were given it two days ago. We could not review it in 48 hours. I would have liked that the legal rule had been followed. They are asking us to vote on the plan after three days. This is scandalous”-the Democrat counselor declared.

The architect, Stefano Boeri, presented the detailed plan, putting emphasis on green areas, and the structuring of bus lines. The general urban plan is expected to be voted on at the City Council on December 29.

