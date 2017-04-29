New president, a dirty bargain, DP chairman: Rama bargains even with the president’s post

The Democratic Party chairman, Lulzim Basha, declared today that Ilir Meta is not a president close to the Democratic Party, but to the bargainings of the Left Wing.

Speaking at the protesters’ tent, the DP chairman had this to say:

“Let’s say today, that to us, the Democratic Party and all citizens, Ilir Meta is close to the bargaining of fish that are rotten from the head. We are not here for dirty political bargains, nor for power. Our mission is to substitute the government that is headed by crime with a government headed by upstanding citizens”

The DP chairman also responded to Mr. Meta’s invitation to meet in order to find a solution to the crisis, saying:

“The invitation has only one aim, to make us part of their bargaining. We have said no and I will continue to say no”

Mr. Basha said that the democrats and the citizens have only two opportunities; to agree with the old republic, or to continue with their resistance to guarantee free and fair elections through a provisional government.

/oranews.tv/

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter