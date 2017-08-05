New parliamentary session , DP chairman to elect members of DP for parliamentary bodies

Even though autumn will see the Democratic Party will focus its attention on an analysis over the loss in parliamentary elections on June 25, DP chairman Lulzim Basha is thinking about who will represent the Democratic Party in parliamentary bodies.

In its first session, parliament is expected to approve the members of some bodies such as the Chairmanship, the Chairs of the Parliamentary Groups, Members of Parliamentary Commissions and the members of the National Bureau of Parliament.

As almost 50% of the Democratic Party’s parliamentary group has changed, it is expected that changes will be made to those who represent the party in parliamentary bodies.

The DP chairman has not yet made a decision about the Chairman of the Parliamentary Group. It is unclear if the current chair will be re-pointed or if another DP MP will be assigned.

The Chairmanship of the Democratic Party is also expected to change as some renowned figures are no longer present in the party.

New DP members are expected to become part of the parliamentary commissions.

As Majlinda Bregu, who used to be the chairwoman of the Parliamentary Commission of Integration, is no longer part of the DP’s parliamentary group, MP Jorida Tabaku is expected to take over.

The opposition must also appoint the Vice Chairmen of multiple commissions, including the Commission of Law, the Commission of National Security, the Commission of Productive Activity, the Foreign Commission, the Economic Commission and the Commission of Health.

As Ora News has previously stated, the DP chairman has not yet made a decision about the persons who will sit in these positions, but it has been learned that Mr. Basha has already started with consultations in order make a selection.

It is understood he has called both MPs and experts, who will deal with the reforms to be undertaken by both the majority and the opposition, as agreed between the Prime Minister and the DP chairman on May 18.

The electoral reform and constitutional reform are among the reforms the leaders have agreed to realize.

