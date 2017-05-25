New minister of interior, Minister Demiraj held a meeting with Prosecutor General

The Minister of Interior Dritan Demiraj continued today his meetings with the heads of the most important institutions.

After meeting with the officials of state police, and with the head of the state informative service, the Minister of Interior held a meeting today with Attorney General, Adriatik Llalla.

The meeting lasted about 30 minutes and it is known that a better coordination against criminal elements between the institutions was the main subject of discussion.

Yesterday, during a meeting with the leaders of state police officials, the Minister of Interior presented the main priorities of his mandate.

The new Minister of Interior presented three main priorities for his mandate.

The new minister guaranteed an electoral process with professional standards from state police as his first priority. Emphasizing that the state police must not participate in the activities or electoral campaign of political parties, he warned the state police officials of dismissals, fines, or criminal prosecution for any state police employees who openly support any political party.

The fight against cannabis, especially prevention of cannabis cultivation was listed as the second priority of the new Minister of Interior, who again warned of penalization if state police officers tolerate the cultivation of cannabis.

Strengthening the public order during the tourist season was listed as the third priority. The Minister of Interior asked for maximum commitment from the state police in order to guarantee public order and safety during the summer season.

