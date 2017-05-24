New minister of interior, Demiraj held a meeting with state police officials

The newly appointed provisional Minister of Interior held a meeting today with state police officials, warning them of administrative or penal measures against any police employees who try to influence in support of any political party.

On his second day on duty, the new Minister of Interior presented three main priorities of his mandate.

The new minister guaranteed an electoral process with professional standards from state police as his first priority. Emphasizing that the state police must not participate in the activities or electoral campaign of political parties, the Minister of Interior warned the state police officials of dismissals, fines, or criminal prosecution for any state police employees who openly support any political party.

The fight against cannabis, especially prevention of cannabis cultivation was listed as the second priority of the new Minister of Interior, who again warned of penalization if state police officers tolerate the cultivation of cannabis.

Strengthening the public order during the tourist season was listed as the third priority. The Minister of Interior asked for a maximal commitment from the state police in order to guarantee public order and safety during the summer season. The minister also asked from the state police to have a special focus on prevention of road accidents and on improving road circulation.

Yesterday, the minister of interior held a meeting with the head of the state informative service.

