New government’s structure, Directory of public admin. notifies employees of transfers

The Director of Public Administration has notified employees regarding some transfers and dismissals, which will be made as a result of the change in governing structures.

Through an official document sent to employees, the Director of Public Administration stated that any transfer or dismissal will be made according to the law on civil employees.

In the letter sent to the employees, the Director asks employees to submit any documentation relating to their education, qualifications, disciplinary measures and evaluations.

The necessary documents will be analyzed during the decision-making process and an evaluation regarding job performance will be made. So far, no decisions have been made.

In the moment that the new structures of the Ministries and Agencies are be approved by the Council of Ministers, more concrete outcomes for employees will be determined.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter