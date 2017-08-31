New chief of general staff, Bardhyl Kollcaku takes on his duty

The new Chief of General Staff, today took on his duty after being decreed yesterday by President Ilir Meta.

During the swearing-in ceremony, the general emphasized the continuation of reforms.

During his speech, the Chief of General Staff said that he will work to sensitize the institutions, in order provide more financial support to the armed forces.

“I will not stop sensitizing the civil institutions to provide more support for the armed forces, in order to realize the objectives, increase the scale of reaction and of professional preparation.

“We will also strengthen the cooperation between institutions, so that the armed forces are close to the people, in case of any need” – declared the new Chief of General Staff.

He went on to add that the armed forces will continue to fulfill NATO requests.

Meanwhile, in her last speech as Minister of Defense, Mimi Kodheli issued this message to the armed forces:

“Try to heal the wounds that you have and do not forget that your enemy is not in front of you”.

“I have tried hard to return the armed forces to normalcy. A package of reforms has saved the armed forces from corruption and a negative reputation.

“4 years ago, the financial situation was difficult due to accumulated debts. The armed forces are based on order, tradition and honor.

“These elements, combined with rules of democracy and the civil control, had been seriously violated.

“Yet again, I found the solution among you” – declared the Minister of Defense, thanking the Prime Minister and the President for the readiness they expressed to decree the new Chief of General Staff.

