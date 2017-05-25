Negotiations with EU, PM Rama hopes the negotiations will open by December

Today the Prime Minister announced another point of the agreement reached with the DP chairman. PM Rama and DP chairman Basha have agreed to support the national agenda of integration, regardless of the disagreements or conflicts.

After the informal meeting with the EU chief of foreign policy, Federica Mogherini, the Prime Minister said that the opening of negotiations with the EU for Albania’s membership will be requested after the June 25 elections, regardless of who will govern the country and who will be in the opposition. The Prime Minister declared that the negotiations with the EU will open by December, declaring:

“We will make all our efforts to sit in the negotiations’ table as soon as possible. Vetting and its implementation was the obstacle for the opening of negotiations and I hope vetting will not be faced with any unexpected problem. The government and opposition that will be elected after June 25 elections will request the opening of negotiations. We will be unified in asking for the opening of negotiations, and then it is up to the European Union”

Continuing, the Prime Minister expressed his hope that negotiations will open by the end of the year, saying:

“We hope that the negotiations will open by the end of the year, thanks to the agreement we reached in Albania and also thanks to the elections, which by all the chances will not be contested like in the previous years; and also thanks to the commitment of the opposition and the government to separate the agenda of internal debates from the European integration agenda, regardless of who will be in opposition and who will be in government”.

Mr. Rama also commented on the agreement with the Democratic Party.

“Being a leading party in government, we gave the opposition the opportunity to have an eye in government and see what happens in reality and to allow our country to separate from the ugly history of contested elections”-declared the Prime Minister.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter