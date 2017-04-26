Negotiations failed, MEPs could not help the parties find consensus

Two members of European Parliament, David McAllister, the chairman of the EP’s Foreign Affairs Committee and Knut Fleckenstein, Rapporteur for Albania to the European Parliament, held talks with Prime Minister Edi Rama, the Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha, and Speaker of the Parliament Ilir Meta on Wednesday, in a an effort to defuse the political impasse in Albania.

The two EP negotiators held separate talks with the three political leaders at the Palace of Congress in Tirana.

The MEPS listened to the arguments of governing majority and opposition and made their proposals for the solution of the crisis.

After the meetings, the Delegation for the European Union to Albania issued a press statement saying:

“the chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee, David McAllister, and the European Parliament Rapporteur on Albania, Knut Fleckenstein, met both majority and opposition leaders and had a good discussion. The two MEPS made proposals for the way forward that included points on decriminalization, the fight against narcotics, technical measures for improving the conduct of elections, and political confidence building measures.

“They also proposed points for discussion on the election day and possible pre-election changes to government structures in order to build long-term confidence in the system.

For the majority side, there was agreement on the points provided as long as vetting would be voted in parliament. The Democratic Party held to its position that the creation of a technical Prime Minister and the application of an electronic voting system be adopted for the sake of free and fair elections.”

Sources within the government said that the MEPS, McAllister and Fleckenstein, were disappointed due to failure to reach an agreement.

Shortly after the negotiations, Prime Minister Edi Rama reacted with a posting on his Facebook page.

The Prime Minister wrote:

“We are always open to unconditional dialogue. However, there cannot be compromise with the opposition without the application of vetting because justice for Albania cannot be negotiated”.

The Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha also reacted on facebook, thanking the members of European parliament, adding that that their attempt to provide a solution to the political crisis in the country was unsuccessful, because the Prime Minister refused to create a provisional government.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter