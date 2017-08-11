‘National Arena’, Mayor Veliaj inspects work on the new stadium of Tirane

Tirana’s Mayor, Erion Veliaj inspected work for the construction of the “National Arena” stadium in the capital, and declared that work is going ahead at a rapid pace.

The stadium will be ready and welcoming both athletes and fans within the next 15 months.

The Mayor of Tirana, who was accompanied by the Italian architect who designed the new stadium, said that it will be the Pearl of Tirana.

Declaring it a smart investment by the state government, Mr. Veliaj expressed his appreciation for the project.

“‘The National Arena’ is a modern stadium, expected to be one of the most modern in Europe.

“The construction of the capital’s new main stadium is progressing quickly and work is expected to be completed by November 2018.

“This stadium will be the Pearl of Tirana, and those who issue criticism only serve to be disappointed by its success.

“I think this has been an intelligent investment by the Prime Minister.

“The design preserves the original form of the old stadium, while giving it more modern functionalities.

“The project also includes an underground car park area, with the capacity for 200 vehicles” – declared the mayor.

The Italian architect said that works are halfway completed, and positively assessed the commitment of the Albanian companies who have worked on the project.

The 2019 UEFA Super Cup final match is set to be staged at the new “National Arena”.

/oranews.tv/

