Muslim believers on fires, Tirana’s Mufti calls on Muslims & citizens to join the operations

Muslim believers have responded positively to the call of the firefighting service to be part of volunteer operations to extinguish flames all around the country.

Some Muslim believers participated in an operation in the Pezë area, working together with firefighting teams to isolate the flames.

Tirana’s mufti called on citizens to participate in such operations, saying that the protection of life and of forests is a religious obligation.

“The protection of forests is a saintly action for every Muslim believer and citizen.

“I call on Muslim believers to protect the forests and to be part of emergency structures and firefighting teams.

“We must avoid the burning of green areas, which provide oxygen.

“Starting today, Muslim believers are available to participate in any operation. We will help to extinguish flames as soon as possible” – declared Tirana’s mufti.

The firefighting service and the volunteer teams worked for several hours until flames in the administrative unit of Peza were isolated.

