Murder of Shkodra’s judge, Appellate Court keeps Fadil Kasemi in prison

The Appellate Court of Serious Crimes handed down the decision today to keep Fadil Kasemi in prison.

The 52 year old was charged with murdering his former wife, Judge Fildes Hafizi, three weeks ago in Tirana.

In a similar fashion to the behavior exerted in his original court appearance, which occurred just a few days after the incident, the perpetrator refused to give any explanation regarding the murder of his former-wife.

The lawyer defending the perpetrator asked the court to apply much lighter security measures for Fadil Kasemi.

However, after reviewing the claim, the trial panel made the decision to reject the request, leaving Kasemi in custody for murder of the judge in Shkodra’s court system, who was also a mother of two.

The serious event occurred on August 31st in Tirana. Meanwhile, the judge had previously denounced her former husband for domestic violence and attempted murder.

The perpetrator was previously convicted for domestic violence and illegal possession of firearms back in 2015, but had been released as a result of the end of the year’s amnesty.

