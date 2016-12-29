MP Tahiri on CEC decision: ‘Interruption of my mandate is a political decision’
29/12/2016 - 18:03
The Democratic MP Dashamir Tahiri, reacted against the Central Election Commission’s decision to discontinue his mandate in a comment on facebook:

“The Majority and the Central Election Commission have not respected the law and made a political decision to damage me and the Opposition”-said Tahiri, challenging the CEC members to find any legal element that makes his mandate worthless. The MP said that now, this is more than a legal battle, as it is about Vlora  and Cham community’s personal dignity, and promised to follow through with all procedures until the end, to reveal the truth.

