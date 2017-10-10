Mortgage offices, minister of justice announces a competition for appointment of 26 directors

Following the call by Prime Minister Edi Rama for the Directors of the Mortgage Offices to resign, the vacant positions will now be filled through a formal application process.

The opening of the applications for the new directors of the mortgage offices was announced by the Ministry of Justice.

The Minister of Justice, Etilda Gjonaj said in her declaration for the media that the application process aims to give the citizens an honest and dignifying service.

The Minister of Justice called for every interested party to apply via this open and transparent process.

The Minister of Justice publicly declared the opening of theapplication process for 26 vacant positions as Director of the Mortgage Offices in the cities of Berat, Dibër, Durrës, Elbasan, Gjirokastër, Kavajë, Krujë, Lezhë, Skrapar, Tiranë, Shkodër, Vlorë, Bulqizë, Devoll, Fier, Kolonjë, Kurbin, Kuçovë, Mallakastër, Mat, Mirditë, Përmet and Pogradec.

“The same manner of selection for the directors will be also be applied for the recruitment of the Directors of Prisons, and later will expand across all staff” – warned the Minister of Justice, Etilda Gjonaj.

The minister asked for all the citizens to apply should they fulfill the required criteria.

“We invite and motivate all citizens who fulfill the legal criteria required to work in these positions, to send their applications via the postal and electronic addresses to become a part of thereform which has just begun”.

Gjonaj adds that the new application process is the beginning of the reforms that were promised during the first 100 days.

