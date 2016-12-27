Monsignor George Frendo: ‘Catholic church will no longer organize ceremonies for politicians’

Invited to our program, Tonight Ilva Tare, the Archbishop of the Diocese of Tirana and Durres, Monsignor George Frendo, said that the Catholic Church has decided to be on the side of the poor and that there will be no longer be organized official ceremonies for the politicians as long as he is archbishop.

He issued his call to fight corruption in the country, which according to him affects only the poor.

“The rich are getting richer and the poor are becoming poorer. The difference between the rich and the poor is growing. The poor are the main victims of a corrupt system. The rich can get anything and pay for whatever he wants, while a poor man does not have this opportunity. I do not want a person to forgo a surgery in a hospital because he can’t pay for it. Unfortunately, this exists”-Monsignor Frendo said, who also commented on the property issues.

“We are still waiting for properties which have still not been returned to the church. The government has agreed to return the properties to the church. This is a problem, not only for the catholic church, but also for other religious entities”-he said, adding that bureaucracies have delayed the return of properties.

Regarding the inclusion of religion in schools, Monsignor Frendo said that more attention should be paid to writing school texts, as according to him, there are cases when school books are written based on an author’s viewpoint.

“I was present at the meeting the Minister of Education held with representatives from different religious beliefs. We suggested that school texts be written in cooperation with us. This has not happened. Preparation of texts is a delicate thing. We should be careful in order not to create conflicts or misunderstandings”-he concluded.

