Monitoring of borders, Socialist Movement for Integration claims the radars do not function

The Vice Chairman of the Socialist Movement for Integration, Luan Rama expressed his concern today about the radars that monitor Albanian borders.

After the meeting of the Socialist Movement for Integration’s parliamentary group, the vice chairman of the SMI declared that the radars are turned off in order to favor drug trafficking.

“The SMI’s parliamentary group supported my proposal to hold hearing sessions at the Parliamentary Commission of Security and Defense, in connection to a problem that is really delicate.

“The system that monitors the marine space is not functioning.

“There are some testimonies that the system has not been operating since 2014-2015 and in this way Albania has violated NATO standards.

“The problem becomes serious when not only the 7 radars that our marine force have do not operate, but also the 11 radars the state police have at their disposal have not been working to monitor the marine space.

“This is a scandalous problem and the institutions that have failed to do their duty should be held responsible.

“In the function of transparency, I will ask from the parliamentary commission of security to appoint an agenda of meetings and hearing sessions with all senior state officials and directors of institutions who have the responsibility to guarantee the national security” – declared Luan Rama.

He went on to praise the initiative by the Minister of Interior and Minister of Defense in setting up a joint working group in order to identify the problems with the monitoring of marine spaces.

The Vice Chairman of the Socialist Movement for Integration thinks that an investigation into this cause should have been launched by the prosecution.

Commenting on the electoral reform, the SMI’s vice chairman said that it should be deep and should attend to all problems faced during the June 25 parliamentary elections.

