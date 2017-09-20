Minister Bushati at un assembly, FM held a meeting with the OSCE’s general secretary

The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Ditmir Bushati, is attending the proceedings of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Minister Bushati held a meeting with the OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger.

Minister Bushati congratulated the OSCE Secretary General for the newly appointed role and offered Albania’s readiness for assistance and collaboration to achieve the organization’s objectives.

The security situation and other issues that concern the OSCE were discussed at the meeting and they agreed on the need for greater involvement of the Organization to address crises.

The aim is to fully utilize the potential to strengthen and expand the alliance between member states.

Minister Bushati underlined the progress of collaboration between Albania and the OSCE in support of major reforms in the country.

Discussions included the exchanging of opinions on the recent situation and developments in the Balkans and an assessment of Albania’s role and contribution in strengthening peace, security and interconnection in the region.

Minister Bushati stressed the need for all Western Balkan countries to be involved in the developments across Europe.

Bushati emphasized that the OSCE must enable Kosovo to gradually become part of the OSCE forums, especially with those that address developments in Kosovo.

The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs also had a meeting with the Tunisian Foreign Minister.

Minister Bushati congratulated his counterpart on developments in Tunisia toward the path of building democracy and open society.

He went on to declare that Tunisia is an example of success from the so-called Arab Spring.

The ministers agreed on increasing contact, utilizing more opportunities to develop bilateral relations, with Minister Bushati inviting his counterpart to visit Albania.

At the end of the meeting, the Ministers signed an agreement for the removal of visas for holders of diplomatic passports.

