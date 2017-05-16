Meetings with the youth, Tahiri: Let’s end the generation of the old politics

During a meeting with the voters for the first time in administrative unit number 5, the chairman of Socialist Party for Tirana, Saimir Tahiri, Tirana’s Mayor Erion Veliaj, and the Socialist MP Pandeli Majko, appealed to the youth to massively participate in elections, in order to remove the generation of the old politics once and for all.

Mr. Tahiri had this to say:

“Albania needs people who give strength to their idea. Albania does not need those who want to take Albania hostage. Albania needs those who get united on June 18 with us, with the Socialist Party, with you, with the youth”.

Meanwhile, the Mayor said that the initiated investments can continue only with the Socialist Party in government, and for this reason he asked the youth to vote on June 18.

The Socialist MP Pandeli Majko said that the statements of the internationals are a slap for the Democratic Party, not for Albania, declaring:

“Albania will not be seen as a normal state when the opposition makes such a resistance, when it takes such adventure, declaring that it will not enter elections. But, it is so unprecedented when the internationals come and say that we will recognize the elections, even if the Democratic Party does not enter elections”

In the meetings with the Socialist Party supporters, the leaders of the socialist campaign highlight that a massive participation in the June 18 elections would guarantee the continuation of reforms and investments.

