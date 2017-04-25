Meetings before negotiations, PM Rama held a meeting with Assembly Speaker

Prime Minister Edi Rama held a meeting today with the Assembly Speaker, Ilir Meta, before the members of European parliament arrived in Tirane.

Before meeting with the Prime Minister, the assembly speaker received the ambassadors of The European Union, United States and the OSCE.

The EU ambassador, Romana Vlahutin, US ambassador Donald Lu, and OSCE ambassador Bernd Borchardt have intensified their efforts to help the parties solve the crisis through dialogue.

The meeting lasted about an hour. We have learned that the political situation and the OSCE recommendations were discussed.

Yesterday, the US ambassador held a meeting with the Democratic Party chairman, after the opposition’s protest after the opposition’s supporters blocked main road’s for an hour yesterday.

