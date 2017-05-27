Meeting with the youth, Meta: June 25 is an opportunity to give a chance to the youth

The former chairman of the Socialist Movement for Integration, Ilir Meta held a meeting with some young people in Paskuqan, where he declared that the youth has the historic opportunity to make the Socialist Movement for Integration as the strongest political force in the June 25 elections.

Advising that a vote for the SMI is a vote for opportunities for the youth of Albania, Mr. Meta had this to say:

“To all youth! June 25 will be remembered as a day when the future was created, not only because you will vote for the first time in your life, but because you will make the Socialist Movement for Integration the strongest political party in elections, as a historic opportunity to give a chance to Albanian youth”

The SMI’s candidate for Tirana, Luan Rama was also present in the meeting. He reiterated that the SMI will come out as the top political party, because it is the only party that supports the youth.

Meanwhile, the chairwoman of the youth movement for integration, who is also an SMI candidate for Tirana’s MP, declared that the Socialist Movement for Integration provides opportunity for any young person wanting to create positive change in Albania.

