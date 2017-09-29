Meeting with entrepreneurs, PM calls on business owners to report corruption

Prime Minister Edi Rama held a meeting today with some big entrepreneurs, telling them that the government he leads will end bureaucracies and will be the best friend of business owners.

Customs agents will leave customs ports within 100 days.

After listening to the entrepreneurs’ complaints about fines, the Prime Minister ordered the inspectors not to impose any fines.

The Prime Minister called on the entrepreneurs not to co-operate with corrupt members of the administration and called on them to denounce such violations, even directly to the Prime Minister if necessary.

“If an entrepreneur is violated, a complaint must be made at the state structure and also at the Prime Minister’s office.

“Do not accept those who appear in blue jeans to check your company. Refuse, and please, notify us about these people.

“We cannot allow these people to represent the state” – declared the Prime Minister.

The government is expected to approve another package for tourism, offering more support to this sector.

“We will launch a new package for tourism, offering a system without taxes for anyone who will invest in tourism.

“We need tourism at high level that brings revenue for the country. This year we have had many requests and we know what we can offer.

“What we are seeing is that the interest to invest in Albanian tourism is higher. You have what is needed to create contacts with the right companies.

“The law is in your favor” – said the Prime Minister to the entrepreneurs.

The Minister for the Protection of Entrepreneurship also participated at the meeting, which was held two days before the government starts its operation against informality.

