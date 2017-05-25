Meeting of the western balkan leaders, Mogherini encouraged 6 PMs to accelerate work to move closer to EU

The European perspective of the Western Balkan countries and the current political situation was the main subject of discussion between the EU high representative Federica Mogherini and 6 Prime Ministers of the Western Balkan countries.

Federica Mogherini, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, hosted an informal gathering with the Prime Ministers of the Western Balkans partners, Montenegro, Kosovo, Albania, and Serbia as well as Prime Minister-designate of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, and the Bosnia and Herzegovina Council of Ministers Chairman to discuss the way forward for the region’s EU membership perspective.

The notification of the EU’s press office says that all present prime ministers confirmed their full commitment to continue working for the European Union integration process, as confirmed by the EU at the March 2017 European Council. They reiterated their determination and shared interest in strengthening cooperation and bringing about tangible results for the lives of the citizens in the region. They emphasized their commitment to good neighborly relations and deepening regional understanding, through mutual respect and cooperation.

High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini encouraged the six Prime Ministers to accelerate the necessary work in order to meet their citizens’ expectations and move closer to their European Union future.

