Meeting of NATO chiefs of defense, PM: We will modernize armed forces & commit to missions

Prime Minister Edi Rama participated at a conference of the NATO Chief’s of Defense, where he declared that Albania will modernize the armed forces and guaranteed dedication in the missions of the alliance.

“We are united in the commitments of the alliance at a professional level. Albania’s missions in NATO have never received negative votes in Albanian parliament.

“Our participation has not been easy because of the country’s restricted resources, but our presence will be strengthened by increasing expenditures for protection.

“Our armed forces will be present wherever they will be called upon. We will give our contribution in NATO even in the future”-declared the Prime Minister.

Mr. Rama went on to ask for the integration of the countries in the region, so that the third parties do not threaten security in the Balkans.

“The NATO map lacks Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo and Macedonia. These areas, which are not yet included, are a factor of strategic ambiguity for our alliance, as well as a territory where third actors see the opportunities for penetration.

“Albania has an interest but also a responsibility to transform this organic part of our region and our continent into a factor of sustainability and prosperity”-said Rama.

The Prime Minister gave his assurance that Albania will increase its budget for protection, even though this is a big challenge for the country’s financial capacity.

