May 13th of the ‘new republic’, DP has announced a massive protest after 84 days of protesting

After 84 days of protesting outside the Prime Minister’s office, the opposition has called a massive protest tomorrow at midday, at the boulevard before the Prime Minister’s office. The massive protest is an escalation of the opposition’s stance and it comes after the failure of the opposition’s protest in Kavaje and when the majority has decided to enter in the parliamentary elections alone, without accepting the establishment of a provisional government the Democratic Party and its allies have been requesting for 12 weeks.

The Democrat MPs, chairmen of DP branches and the party structures are all engaged for tomorrow’s protest.

It has been learned that the DP chairman has guided the party structures that tomorrow’s protest should have a higher participation than that of February 18, when the opposition decided to set up the tent outside the Prime Minister’s office.

The Democratic Party’s youth forum is engaged all around the country. They are knocking on citizens’ doors, inviting them to join tomorrow’s protest.

Considering the scenario, tomorrow’s protest will be similar to that of February 18.

The citizens will gather around 11:30 at the square between the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Agriculture. The opposition’s leader, accompanied by young people will march from the Democratic Party’s headquarters, to the Zhan D’ark boulevard, in order to join the protesters in the main boulevard outside Dajti hotel, and all together, they will head towards the square outside the Prime Minister’s office.

Citizens will speak about their problems in a podium that will be set up before the protesters’ tent. The last political messages will be given by the DP chairman, who will also announce the how the protest will continue.

