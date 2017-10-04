Mafia clans, Balla: Government has a well coordinated plan against gangs

The Chairman of the Socialist Party’s Parliamentary Group, Taulant Balla today reacted to the statements made by the US ambassador to our country, Donald Lu.

Ambassador Lu recently declared that 4 major crime clans are present in Albania, made up of 20 different families.

Mr. Balla said that the government has prepared a well-coordinated plan against the phenomenon and that there will be concrete results in the fight against crime.

“I do not want to speak before the law enforcement authorities speak, but I want to say very clearly that our government has a well co-ordinated plan, which has been prepared in collaboration with all law enforcement agencies.

We will also have the Assembly’s support to hit organized crime, in any such case where we need it.

“Every concern will be addressed, not only the ambassador’s concerns, but also the concern of every citizen in order to strengthen the laws in Albania.

“The police will hit crime seriously in the next few days” – declared Mr. Balla.

The Chairman of the Socialist Party’s Parliamentary Group also commented on the request the Democratic Party filed today at the prosecutor’s office for the verification of two specific MPs.

Mr Balla pointed out that the law is clear for everyone and that the institutions must do their job.

Regarding the electoral reform, Taulant Balla, said that the majority is willing to create the conditions in order for it to be realized with full consensus.

Although negotiations continue, the Chairman of the Socialist Party’s Parliamentary Group expressed opinions against establishing a commission with a large number of members, as is expected to be requested by the Democratic Party.

/oranews.tv/

