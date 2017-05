Macron wins French presidency by a large margin

Emmanuel Macron has triggered a political earthquake in French politics.

A year ago, he was a member of the government of one the most unpopular French presidents in history.

Now, at 39, he has won France’s presidential election, defeating first the mainstream centre left and centre right and now the far right as well.

