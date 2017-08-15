Loans for consumption, bank of Albania: An increase of 5.7% in the second quarter

According to the Bank of Albania, in the past three months Albanian people have mostly taken loans to cover their daily consumption.

According to the data, loans for individuals have increased by 2.1 billion lek, more than when compared to the same period a year ago.

The high number of applications for loans from individuals has also increased the number of requests for funding and has had an effect on easing crediting conditions.

The increases of consumption and easier financial conditions in the economy, as well as increased trust in citizens have affected the increased number of loans.

According to the Bank of Albania, citizens prefer to take the loans in lek, in this way eliminating the risks posed by exchange rates.

The second level banks expect crediting standards and citizens’ requests for loans to be at the same level in the coming third quarter.

On the other hand, banks have given less loans to business owners.

According to the data provided by the Bank of Albania, the loan portfolios for businesses reduced by 6 billion lek in the second quarter of 2017.

The reduction has come because of tighter lending conditions caused by the high level of bad loans, combined with fluctuations in the exchange rate.

/oranews.tv/

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter