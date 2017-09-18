Liberation of national axes, Minister Gjiknuri announces the start of the operation

Businesses that operate their activity in the national road axes must remove all illegal advertisements in the next 15 days, or the owners will face fines.

The Minister of Energy and infrastructure said that a national operation has been launched for the removal of the illegal objects and signals on the roads, which have turned into a cause of road accidents.

The Minister was at the bridge of Shkozet, from where he declared that the government is planning to rehabilitate the environment.

“Through this operation, we will remove all businesses that operate in illegality, without permission.

“We will also remove different advertisements in streets, which have nothing to do with road signals and are a source for road accidents.

“We are analyzing all the points on which we will intervene, classifying them based on the risk they possess. There will be no tolerance.

“We will have cleaned all the national road axes by the end of this operation”-declared the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

Even though state institutions report a decrease in number of road accidents compared to the previous years, 117 people have died in only the 7 first months of this year.

Although in many cases high speed and loss of control are major influencers in road deaths, security experts have also emphasized the need to remove the illegal commercial stands from the roads.

The former Minister of Transport had also advised of such actions, following the high number of road accidents.

/oranews.tv/

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter