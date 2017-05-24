Left wing parties, 23 parties withdraw from the race and support SP

The left wing parties will not enter in the parliamentary elections unified just like in the previous elections.

Being unable to register as coalitions for the June 25 elections, 23 left wing parliamentary parties declared that they will support the Socialist Party.

Some of the Socialist Party’s allies withdrew from June25 elections and called on the left wing supporters to vote for the Socialist Party in order to ensure the necessary 71 mandates to govern the country.

The chairmen of Real Socialist Party ’91, of Moderate Socialist Party and of the National Unity Party, called on the other left wing parties to withdraw from the Central Election Commission as independent parties and to support the Socialist Party.

Claiming that they cannot receive mandates without being able to form coalitions before elections, these parties appeal to the other left wing parties to join their votes with the Socialist Party, in order to give it the opportunity to continue with the reforms.

But, the chairman of the Social-Democratic party, in a telephone conversation with Ora News, declared that he will not do any such thing as he considers the point of the agreement between the Prime Minister and the DP chairman which does not allow the coalitions, to be legal nonsense, saying:

“The Socialist Party cannot win the elections alone. It needs the mandates of the Social-Democratic Party to reach the necessary 71 seats. The electoral code allows for the coalitions but the agreement reached between the two parties does not allow them. This is a legal scandal. I call on Edi Rama to properly make the calculations as he needs the cooperation with the Social-Democratic Party

The Rama-Basha agreement does not allow small parties to form coalitions before elections, giving them the opportunity to enter into elections alone, a fact that was not welcomed by the small parties.

