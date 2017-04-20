‘Learn and win’, SMI Chairman presented the SMI program to students from Fier

The chairman of Socialist Movement for Integration, Ilir Meta, held a meeting today with students from the city of Fier studying in Vocational Secondary Schools.

The SMI leader said that this political force has a very special program for education called ‘Learn and Win’, which according to him, aim to convey the message to the youth that by learning they can have a dignified, well-paid job in the future, saying:

“The SMI motto, ‘Education for employment’, is very decisive and practical. Regarding the vocational education, the laboratory basis and necessary teaching environments, these are what need to be created. Only capable youth can do something for the future of the country for a new generation. The SMI will do everything to support the education of young people”.

The SMI chairman also said that the education curriculum should be improved in accordance with labor market requirements adding:

“It is very important that we improve the curriculum in accordance with the requirements, we should add teaching practices to the workplace. It is important to put your knowledge into practice”.

The Secretary for Public Relations at the Socialist Movement for Integration, Erisa Xhixho said that as long as Albanian families have the education of their children as a priority, then the SMI will have education as a priority.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter