Law on amnesty, President decreed the law, it enters into force in January
30/12/2016 - 18:05
The President of the Republic, Bujar Nishani, decreed the Amnesty Law, which was adopted in the most recent Plenary Session with votes only from the Majority members.

The amnesty will liberate about 670 prisoners, 15 women, 7 elderly over 60 years old, and 8 minors among them.

Only people convicted for minor crimes will be given amnesty, while people convicted for serious crimes, including murder, domestic or sexual violence, and public officials under investigation on charges of corruption will not be given amnesty.

The prisoners will be liberated after January, when the Amnesty Law enters into force.

