Kosovo’s parliament, Today’s session to constitute parliament failed once again

Kosovo’s parliament gathered AGAIN today with the aim of establishing both the assembly speaker and the vice assembly speaker.

However, the Parliament of Kosovo failed once again in achieving their aim due to the absence of the coalition that received the majority of votes in the last parliamentary elections on June 11.

Enver Hoxhaj from the Democratic Party of Kosovo has requested the election result to be respected and for the coalition to be allowed to propose the speaker of Parliament.

He said that the coalition may agree not to propose Kadri Veseli for the post of the speaker of Parliament.

The head of the Democratic League of Kosovo’s Parliamentary Group said that there’s still no consensus for the continuation of the session.

The Self Determination Party’s Parliamentary representative, Glauk Konjufca said that the coalition is trying to postpone the continuation of the session as much as possible.

The interim speaker of the Parliament of Kosovo has called a meeting for all representatives of the parliamentary parties, to occur next Wednesday.

