Kosovo’s MPS clashed, Two MPs physically clashed during live transmission

Two Members of Kosovo’s Parliament have physically clashed during a live transmission of a political program.

During the discussions in the studio, the members of two opposite parties began offending each other.

The situation continued to escalate, ending up in physical clashes.

The intervention of the technical staff was needed to separate the two members of parliament.

A spokeswoman for the Kosovo Police declared that MP Frashër Krasniqi is in detention, following the order by the prosecution.

MP Krasniqi was arrested for using violence against the other MP Milaim Zeka.

The government of Kosovo has also reacted to the raucous incident, strongly condemning the use of violence.

Meanwhile, MP Zeka said that that there is more behind the attack against him than meets the eye and promised to make more information public in the coming days.

He accused the Chairman of the ‘Self Determination’ Movement of being the organizer of the physical attack against him.

/oranews.tv/

