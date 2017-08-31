Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Presidents agreed to implement the agreement on justice

The Presidents of Kosovo and Serbia held a joint meeting in Brussels today, mediated by Federica Mogherini, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

In a press statement, Mogherini announced that the presidents agreed to finalize the implementation of the Agreement on Justice, which foresees the integration of northern Kosovo into a unified justice system, by October 17 of this year.

“On that day, Judges, Prosecutors and judicial staff will be integrated into the Kosovo Judiciary.

“The integration of the judicial personnel will allow for justice to be delivered across Kosovo and, in particular, in the Mitrovica region,” the statement reads.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, both presidents confirmed that they have agreed on implementing the Agreement on Justice.

Kosovo’s president said he will not intervene in Serbia’s internal issues, and added that Kosovo’s territorial integrity and its independence are completed, and irreversible issues.

The previous meeting between the presidents was held on July 3, when the two presidents agreed to start “a new phase” of dialogue.

Kosovo and Serbia had reached an agreement back in April 2013 with the aim of normalizing relations between the two neighboring countries.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter