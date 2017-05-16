Justice in chaos, Implementation of judicial reform is facing with difficulties

Even though the judicial reform received 140 votes in favor, it is facing with difficulties for its implementation.

The chairwoman of the commission of laws, Vasilika Hysi has accused a part of the judges and prosecutors of resisting the reform’s implementation.

During a meeting where the challenges the judicial reform is facing with, the chairwoman of the laws commission has expressed her reservations for the Constitutional Court, saying that it has hampered the implementation of the judicial reform with some decisions it has made, saying:

“There is a lot of resistance, as there is a huge need for change. A part of the judges and prosecutors have made all the efforts to stop the implementation of the reform”

Meanwhile, the director of the magistrate school said that with the judicial reform, all judges and prosecutors will finish the magistrate school, stating:

“Judges and prosecutors who have not finished the magistrate school will no longer be in the justice system. If the judges do not pass the test, they will attend another year at the school of magistrates in order to be able to exercise their profession. Vetting will determine who will stay at the justice system, selecting the judges and prosecutors”.

The People’s Advocate also highlighted the need for the implementation of the judicial reform. The Commissioner said that 400 complaints were filed at their office in a year against the judicial system, declared:

“400 complaints have been filed during the past year against judges and prosecutors who delay judicial processes, or fail to properly administer the judicial decisions. The judges are still far from the standards of the European Union”.

The People’s Advocate also added that the institution is facing with difficulties to fulfill the vacancies at the Supreme Judicial Council and Supreme Prosecution’s Council.

Another concern was raised for the Constitutional Court, which is not functioning at full capacity. The Constitutional Court should have nine members, but there is a vacancy and the mandate of two members has already finished.

