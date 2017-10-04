June 25 elections, coalition of Domestic Observers publicized its report

The Coalition of Domestic Observers today released the final report and findings for the June 25 parliamentary elections.

A representative of the CDO, Gerta Meta, said that political conflict led to uncertainty among voters, until the agreement reached by Prime Minister Edi Rama and leader of the Opposition, Lulzim Basha on May 18.

“Levels of conflict in leadership and politics was evident after constitutional changes were agreed upon in July 16 and until the political agreement was reached in May 2017.

“This conveyed a climate of insecurity among the citizens regarding institutional performance and also violated public order.

“The early election campaign undermined all the legal arrangements that ensure the smooth running of media coverage, of the financial activity of the parties and of public administration” – she said.

According to Meta, the replacement of the Central Election Commission chairman resulted in the violation of several standards.

Meanwhile, another representative of the CDO, said that the June 25th elections highlighted that Albania is still transitioning into democracy.

“The June 25 electoral process once again pioneered the characteristics of a democracy that is still in transition, with fundamental legislative challenges and a closed political class ruling the political leadership.

“The lack of public discussion on political offerings, the fierce opposition of political leaders, the lack of transparency for the financial activities of the parties, and the detection of dubious cases of vote buying proved a lack of institutional capacity” – declared the CDO representative.

According to the final report by the Coalition, the election day was generally calm, but there were some problems related to family voting and photography of votes cast.

/oranews.tv/

