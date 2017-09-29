June 25 election, OSCE/ODIHR makes 23 recommendations for electoral reform

Three months after parliamentary elections, the OSCE Mission publicized a list of 23 recommendations to solve all the problems with electoral processes in Albania.

Vote buying, quick electoral reform, campaign financing and media coverage were identified as the main election problems.

The establishment of a task force following the May 18 agreement between Edi Rama and Lulzim Basha was positively seen by ODIHR observers who expressed opinions in favor of repetition of such an agreement in future elections.

Following the detailed observation of the June 25 parliamentary elections, the ODIHR mission prepared 23 recommendations.

The first and foremost is that the electoral reform must be realized as soon as possible, by making laws that regulate the electoral campaigns, their funding and media coverage.

The OSCE seeks to raise awareness of the punishment for voting buying, in order to increase confidence in the election process.

The task force’s objective to monitor the use of state-owned assets in the campaign was seen a reasonable step that can be applied at any election process.

The de-politicization of the election administration and removal of persons over 100 years old from electoral lists are some of the OSCE’s repeated recommendations.

It is also expected that transparency be provided to observers with regards to the results of the proceedings.

The recommendations seek to improve the electoral infrastructure and facilitate the procedures so that the citizens can have full access to the lists and addresses of polling stations.

In the full report, the OSCE states that the electoral campaign started in a quiet manner, but then there were some incidents.

‘The lack of confidence from political opponents during the campaign resulted in a focus towards personal accusations rather than discussions about policies” – states the report.

As far as media coverage is concerned, the ODIHR seeks the removal of the article which forces televisions to broadcast ready-made tapes of political parties in order to guarantee their editorial independence.

The OSCE noted delays in the opening of polling stations in 63% of cases, while 2/3 of polling stations did not have appropriate facilities to allow the disabled to vote.

