June 18 elections, Socialist Party presents its candidates for Kukes

The Socialist Party has started its campaigning for parliamentary elections in Kukës, decreed to be held on June 18.

The Socialist Party’s coordinator for the city of Kukës, Mimi Kodheli, presented today the candidates for MPs in this area.

During the meeting, Kodheli declared that she is a supporter of providing solutions for the needs of residents in this area.

Meanwhile, the second candidate in the list of the Socialist Party’s Member of Parliament for Kukës, declared that, together with the citizens, he will support the alternative for development through more investments and employment in Kukës, Has and Tropojë.

Minister of Defense, Mimi Kodheli is the first candidate MP in Kukës, with three other candidates running for the post of Member of Parliament in the area.

