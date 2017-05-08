June 18 elections, Peter Tejler, the chief of OSCE mission that will monitor elections

The OSCE mission, which will monitor June 18 elections in Albania, will arrive tomorrow in Tirane.

In a statement issued to the media that the OSCE delegation will be headed by ambassador Peter Tejler, who will give the press conference tomorrow.

The media statement reads:

“On the occasion of the formal opening of the election observation mission deployed by the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) to observe the 18 June parliamentary elections in Albania, the mission will hold a press conference in Tirana on Tuesday.

Ambassador Peter Tejler, Head of the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission, will introduce the role of the mission and its upcoming activities.

For Election Day observation, the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission will join efforts with a delegation from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission and the OSCE Presence in Albania operate separately and independently under their own mandates”.

