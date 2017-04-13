June 18 elections, OSCE will deploy 300 short term and 30 long term observers

There are 3,455,775 voters registered to vote on June 18th, and the OSCE/ODIHR mission is sending 30 long term and 300 short term observers to monitor the process.

The OSCE is emphasizing that the opposition parties threatening to boycott the elections is creating a tensed climate before the elections, and that the voter and candidate registrations needs more attention.

The OSCE also says that caution should be taken while administering the elections, including being careful of the vote buying phenomenon, pressure on public administration employees; media coverage, implementing the rules for party funding, and with the treatment of complaints.

