Judge killed, Fildes Hafizi was shot dead by her former husband

A judge from Shkodra, Fildes Hafizi, a 39 year old mother of two, was shot dead with a fire arm by her former husband.

The murder took place yesterday in Tirane while the late judge had just entered her vehicle.

The former husband, 53, approached her vehicle and shot the judge twice, leaving her dead.

The perpetrator was arrested by police and admitted to having committed the murder.

Sources from the prosecution told an Ora News journalist that the perpetrator was waiting for the victim 10 meters away from her vehicle, and shot her just as she entered the vehicle and put on her seatbelt.

It has been learned that the window of the vehicle was open and that the perpetrator and the victim had no communication at all.

Camera footage shows that the perpetrator shot the judge twice. The first shot was made from distance of just 20cm and the second was even closer.

The perpetrator had tried to kill his former wife back in 2015, when she was at Golemi beach with their son.

He was arrested at the time, accused of attempted murder, however as he had not withdrawn his firearm, he was only found guilty of domestic violence and illegal possession of firearms.

The perpetrator was set free in January of 2017, benefiting from the end of the year’s amnesty.

The judge had sought police protection, as she was feeling threatened by her former husband, who according to some claims, used to threaten her even while he was imprisoned.

The couple, who divorced in 2015, were the parents of two children – a daughter and a son.

The judge was killed in a neighborhood of Tirana, where she was living together with her two children.

Family of the late judge reported that, at the time when the threats from her former husband became more frequent, they had requested that she return to live in Shkodra for her safety.

